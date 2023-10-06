Theft at storage facility in Prattville

Prattville Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a rental storage and stealing more than four thousand dollars’ worth of items.

Officials report on August 18th surveillance photos show a man cutting the lock on a storage unit and stealing a cart, two kayaks and hunting gear.

Investigators say the man was pictured wearing a tank top with gold jewelry and visible tattoos; he was seen driving an older model truck.

The facility is located in the 700 block of Shelia Boulevard in Prattville.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

Officials say If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, the number is 334-215-STOP.