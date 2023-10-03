© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Tuskegee awarded grant money to build plant

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuskegee will be receiving more than $800,000 in grant money to build a plant at its Commerce Park. The grants will also bring 170 jobs to the area. The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, to provide the groundwork for Samkee America Inc.

Samkee, a tier one supplier to Hyundai Motor Co. in Montgomery will produce die-cast aluminum components for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles.

The Utilities Board of the city of Tuskegee will receive 360-thousand dollars to provide site preparation for the construction of Samkee.

A $462,524 grant will enable the city of Tuskegee to make improvements along Mizell Road where Samkee will be located.

The governor also awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant in June for site development of the Samkee plant.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan