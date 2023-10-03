Tuskegee awarded grant money to build plant

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuskegee will be receiving more than $800,000 in grant money to build a plant at its Commerce Park. The grants will also bring 170 jobs to the area. The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, to provide the groundwork for Samkee America Inc.

Samkee, a tier one supplier to Hyundai Motor Co. in Montgomery will produce die-cast aluminum components for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles.

The Utilities Board of the city of Tuskegee will receive 360-thousand dollars to provide site preparation for the construction of Samkee.

A $462,524 grant will enable the city of Tuskegee to make improvements along Mizell Road where Samkee will be located.

The governor also awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant in June for site development of the Samkee plant.