Man arrested for murder of Tupac Shakur

A man who prosecutors say orchestrated the 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis has long been known to investigators as one of four suspects identified early in the investigation.

He isn’t the accused gunman but was described as the "shot caller” by authorities Friday at a news conference and in court.

Davis himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

The rapper’s death came as his fourth solo album, “All Eyez on Me,” remained on the charts, with some 5 million copies sold.