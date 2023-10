A career fair for middle school students to learn more about trade jobs will be took place last Saturday in Montgomery.

A number of representatives participated including the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department, military, and Spire Gas Company.

It was sponsored by Dorothy Johnson the founder of Community Embrace.

The event took place at the McIntyre Community Center at 1240 Hugh Street on Saturday, September 30th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.