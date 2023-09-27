© 2023 WVAS
Tax reform program to help small businesses

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey announced a tax reform program for small businesses. Starting on October 1, 2023 more than 3,000 Alabama small businesses will no longer be required to pay monthly estimated sales taxes.

The new law removes the monthly estimated sales tax requirement for businesses with less than $20,000 in average monthly sales tax liability.

Small businesses will be required to pay sales taxes based on the previous month’s sales tax receipts, payable in monthly installments on or before the 20th of the month.

Governor Ivey signed the bill into law on June 9, 2023.

Businesses may contact the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Sales Tax Administration Section for more information.

Melanie Hogan
