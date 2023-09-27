© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed.

The court rejected the state's plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices, without any noted dissent, allowed a court-appointed special master's work to continue.

On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters have a majority of the voting age population or close to it.

A second district with a Democratic-leaning Black majority could send another Democrat to Congress at a time when Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

Melanie Hogan
