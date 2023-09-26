ASU Connection Day is Saturday

© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

Thousands are expected to attend Alabama State University’s Connection Day this Saturday.

The free event will host seminars, meet and greets and campus tours for high school juniors, seniors, undergraduates, graduates and transfer students.

Dr. Freddie Williams is the Assistant Vice-President for Admissions and Recruitment; he says the ASU experience is like no other.

The free event is also open to veterans, active duty members and dependents. It will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome from 11 am. to 2 p.m.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
