September is National Preparedness Month!

Gov. Ivey issues letter to Freedom From Religion Foundation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey is pushing back against the co-presidents of Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Ivey sent a letter Friday defending the recent expressions of faith at both Snead State Community College and Auburn University.

In January the governor issued Executive Order 733, the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment, which sets legal protections for all people of faith when interacting with state government.

The order also includes people with no faith at all.

The order has one provision that requires state agencies to allow their employees to express their faith to the same extent they allow employee expression that is not religious in nature.

The governor closed her letter by saying, “we will not be intimidated by out-of-state interest groups dedicated to destroying our nation’s religious heritage.”

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
