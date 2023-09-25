Gov. Ivey issues letter to Freedom From Religion Foundation

Governor Kay Ivey is pushing back against the co-presidents of Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Ivey sent a letter Friday defending the recent expressions of faith at both Snead State Community College and Auburn University.

In January the governor issued Executive Order 733, the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment, which sets legal protections for all people of faith when interacting with state government.

The order also includes people with no faith at all.

The order has one provision that requires state agencies to allow their employees to express their faith to the same extent they allow employee expression that is not religious in nature.

The governor closed her letter by saying, “we will not be intimidated by out-of-state interest groups dedicated to destroying our nation’s religious heritage.”