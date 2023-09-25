© 2023 WVAS
ASU Fall Convocation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT

Alabama State University hosted its 2023 Fall Convocation Thursday.

The annual event took place in person at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The program was flanked with performances by the ASU’s Choir and its Mighty Marching Hornets.

It’s been nearly six years since ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Junior took the reins of ASU, Thursday he provided a long list of the institution’s accomplishments over the last six years.

The convocation was also part of the L.E.A.D Speaker Series. LEAD stands for Leadership, Educational, and Development.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
