ASU Fall Convocation

Alabama State University hosted its 2023 Fall Convocation Thursday.

The annual event took place in person at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The program was flanked with performances by the ASU’s Choir and its Mighty Marching Hornets.

It’s been nearly six years since ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Junior took the reins of ASU, Thursday he provided a long list of the institution’s accomplishments over the last six years.

The convocation was also part of the L.E.A.D Speaker Series. LEAD stands for Leadership, Educational, and Development.