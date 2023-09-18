United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks in Birningham

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke from the pulpit of the Birmingham, Alabama, church where four little girls were killed by a Ku Klux Klan bomb in 1963.

Justice Brown said the nation must remember and own the uncomfortable moments of its past in order to move forward.

Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, was the keynote speaker at the 60th anniversary of the Sept. 15, 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church.

The church bell tolled four times as the names of the girls were read. The girls were 11-year-old Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Addie Mae Collins, all 14.