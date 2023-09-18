© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
September is National Preparedness Month!

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks in Birningham

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke from the pulpit of the Birmingham, Alabama, church where four little girls were killed by a Ku Klux Klan bomb in 1963.

Justice Brown said the nation must remember and own the uncomfortable moments of its past in order to move forward.

Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, was the keynote speaker at the 60th anniversary of the Sept. 15, 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church.

The church bell tolled four times as the names of the girls were read. The girls were 11-year-old Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Addie Mae Collins, all 14.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan