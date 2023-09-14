Suspect in Dadeville mass shooting charged as an adult

A local news outlet is reporting one of the six individuals accused in the Dadeville mass shooting will be charged as an adult.

The Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office reports Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was originally charged as a juvenile.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Mike Segrest confirmed he filed a motion asking the Juvenile Court to transfer Peters to the Tallapoosa County Circuit Court to be tried as an adult. Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor approved the motion Wednesday, ordering the transfer.

Segrest says Peters will be present for an “Aniah’s Law” hearing, set for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Following the Aniah’s Law hearing, Segrest said the case would be bound over to a grand jury.