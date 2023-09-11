Teen dies, man injured in weekend shooting

A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery after a teen was shot to death over the weekend.

Officials report police and fire medics found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The boy was found alongside a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. Investigators report the shooting happened about a mile from where they initially responded in the 100 block of Eastdale Road South

The man was treated at a local hospital. There is no word on a motive or suspects.