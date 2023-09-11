© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

Teen dies, man injured in weekend shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT

A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery after a teen was shot to death over the weekend.

Officials report police and fire medics found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The boy was found alongside a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. Investigators report the shooting happened about a mile from where they initially responded in the 100 block of Eastdale Road South

The man was treated at a local hospital. There is no word on a motive or suspects.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan