Police looking for information from 2022 homicide

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is asking the public for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the murder of 24-year-old Adarius Felder nearly a year ago.

Felder went by the nickname of “Lil D”. He was shot and killed on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Midtown Oaks Apartments. The apartments are located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road in Montgomery, AL.

The family is pleading for answers. If you have any information regarding the homicide of Adarius Felder, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.