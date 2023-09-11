© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

Police looking for information from 2022 homicide

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is asking the public for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the murder of 24-year-old Adarius Felder nearly a year ago.

Felder went by the nickname of “Lil D”. He was shot and killed on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Midtown Oaks Apartments. The apartments are located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road in Montgomery, AL.

The family is pleading for answers. If you have any information regarding the homicide of Adarius Felder, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan