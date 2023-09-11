Local observances of 9/11

Today marks 22 years since September 11th...the anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Students at Alabama State University remembered and honored the lives lost during 9/11.

Observances took place in Montgomery and Prattville; In Montgomery 15 fallen Montgomery Firefighters were honored during a ceremony at the Montgomery Fire/Rescue ‘s headquarters. During the event, a wreath was laid for the 343 firefighters who died in the Sept. 11th attacks.

Guests included Mayor Steven Reed and Fire Chief Milford Jordan

In Prattville, An Honor and remembrance 9/11 ceremony took place at the Public Safety building.