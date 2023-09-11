© 2023 WVAS
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

Local observances of 9/11

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT

Today marks 22 years since September 11th...the anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Students at Alabama State University remembered and honored the lives lost during 9/11.

Observances took place in Montgomery and Prattville; In Montgomery 15 fallen Montgomery Firefighters were honored during a ceremony at the Montgomery Fire/Rescue ‘s headquarters. During the event, a wreath was laid for the 343 firefighters who died in the Sept. 11th attacks.

Guests included Mayor Steven Reed and Fire Chief Milford Jordan

In Prattville, An Honor and remembrance 9/11 ceremony took place at the Public Safety building.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
