Deadlines set for Congressional redistricting maps

A three-judge panel refused Monday to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in Alabama while the state pursues another round of appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judges rejected Alabama’s request to stay the ruling, which found the state diluted the voting strength of Black residents and ordered a special master to draw new lines.

Alabama is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to put the order on hold.

The three judges last week said they will step in and oversee the drawing of new congressional lines after Alabama lawmakers refused to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court.

The judges ordered a court-appointed special master to submit three proposed maps by Sept. 25, 2023.