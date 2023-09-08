Sen. Tuberville leads promotion blockade at Pentagon

Top military officials are voicing their concerns national security is being harmed by an impasse that's stalled more than 300 top military promotions. But that criticism appears to have had little effect on the Republican senator leading the blockade.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama warns “we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a long time.”

Tuberville wants the Pentagon to rescind its policy to pay for travel when a service member goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The lack of progress on nominations has prompted top Pentagon officials to go on a public relations offensive as the Senate returns to Washington after five weeks away.