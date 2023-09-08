© 2023 WVAS
Sen. Tuberville leads promotion blockade at Pentagon

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)
U.S. Senate Photographic Services; Rebecca Hammel/U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Top military officials are voicing their concerns national security is being harmed by an impasse that's stalled more than 300 top military promotions. But that criticism appears to have had little effect on the Republican senator leading the blockade.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama warns “we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a long time.”

Tuberville wants the Pentagon to rescind its policy to pay for travel when a service member goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The lack of progress on nominations has prompted top Pentagon officials to go on a public relations offensive as the Senate returns to Washington after five weeks away.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
