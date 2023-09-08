President refuses to approve plea bargain for 9/11 attacks

President Joe Biden has refused to approve conditions lawyers for the defendants in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had sought in a possible plea bargain in the case. That's according to a White House National Security Council official.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. Alabama State University Vice President for Institutional Advancement Col. (ret) Greg Clark says he vividly remembers that day and when it comes to the anniversary he hopes students at ASU will learn freedom isn’t free.

According to the case, military prosecutors and defense lawyers have been exploring a possible plea bargain in the al-Qaida attacks for more than a year.