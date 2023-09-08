ASU Buzz Run this Saturday

The Inaugural ASU Buzz Run 5K sponsored by Alabama State University will be taking place this Saturday in Montgomery.

Whether you are running or walking for health and wellness or community, everyone is welcome.

ASU Brand and Marketing Director Shani Crayton says the race will start at the ASU stadium. Check-in will start at 6:30 a.m. and the race will start at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is 50 dollars for adults, for kids, a Stinger’s Fun Run for ages four to 12, will be 15 dollars, it will start at 9 a.m. on the ASU Track and Field.

All participants will receive a medal and a T-shirt.