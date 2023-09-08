© 2023 WVAS
ASU Buzz Run this Saturday

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT

The Inaugural ASU Buzz Run 5K sponsored by Alabama State University will be taking place this Saturday in Montgomery.

Whether you are running or walking for health and wellness or community, everyone is welcome.

ASU Brand and Marketing Director Shani Crayton says the race will start at the ASU stadium. Check-in will start at 6:30 a.m. and the race will start at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is 50 dollars for adults, for kids, a Stinger’s Fun Run for ages four to 12, will be 15 dollars, it will start at 9 a.m. on the ASU Track and Field.

All participants will receive a medal and a T-shirt.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
