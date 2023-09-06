Federal judges to draft new Congressional lines in Alabama

Federal judges said Tuesday they will draft new congressional lines for Alabama after lawmakers refused to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court.

The three-judge panel blocked use of the state’s newly drawn congressional map in next year’s elections.

It's welcome news for Alabama Senator Merika Coleman, who also chairs the Legislative Black Caucus. She says, "today is a great day."

A special master will be tapped to draw new districts for the state, the judges said. Alabama is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.