Law enforcement search for fugitive wanted for murder

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for 34-year-old fugitive, Irvin Garcia Messino, who is wanted for murder by Montgomery Police.

Messino is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4 ft. and weighing approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname of Cheras Mont or Cheras Garcia.

Investigators say Messino is wanted for a murder that took place on August 19, 2023 in Montgomery.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000.00. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Messino, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
