Law enforcement search for fugitive wanted for murder

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for 34-year-old fugitive, Irvin Garcia Messino, who is wanted for murder by Montgomery Police.

Messino is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4 ft. and weighing approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname of Cheras Mont or Cheras Garcia.

Investigators say Messino is wanted for a murder that took place on August 19, 2023 in Montgomery.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000.00. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Messino, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP.