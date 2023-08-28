© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Woman convicted for beating death of child

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT

An Alabama jury on Thursday convicted a woman of felony murder for the 2020 beating death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Jurors in Lauderdale County returned the guilty verdict against 23-year-old Yalrick Pride of Florence, during their first day of deliberations, news outlets reported.

Kaiden Garner died in the summer of 2020.

Authorities said Pride and Kaiden's father, Blake Townsend, initially tried to make it look like the child had died from being left in a hot car, WAFF-TV reported.

However, investigators said they determined Kaiden died from blunt force trauma and had been dead for three hours before authorities were alerted.

Townsend was charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to life in prison as part of his plea deal.

He testified that he saw Pride hitting his son with a belt.

Pride did not testify. Her sister told jurors that Townsend was the abusive one and she had seen Townsend hit Pride.

An obituary remembered Kaiden as an intelligent child with an amazing smile who loved jokes and the cartoon, “Paw Patrol.”

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
