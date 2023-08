A teenage mother is now facing a capital murder charge after authorities say she threw her newborn into a dumpster.

A media outlet reports 18-year-old Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge after investigators say they found the baby in a Dothan-area landfill.

Officials believe the baby boy was alive when Williams discarded him.

Officials say she admitted to disposing of her child telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.