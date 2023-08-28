© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Cannabis licenses still on hold

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT

Licenses to operate medical cannabis in Alabama have been put on hold...again.

This latest disruption is caused by the ongoing legal fight over the selective process for companies.

Will Somerville, an attorney representing Alabama Always, which did not receive a license, says the larger issue is the decision making process.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson on Thursday rejected a request from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to postpone a court hearing related to accusations that commissioners improperly deliberated in private before selecting the winning companies on Aug. 10, 2023.  

Anderson said the court hearing will go forward next week.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
