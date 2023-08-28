Cannabis licenses still on hold

Licenses to operate medical cannabis in Alabama have been put on hold...again.

This latest disruption is caused by the ongoing legal fight over the selective process for companies.

Will Somerville, an attorney representing Alabama Always, which did not receive a license, says the larger issue is the decision making process.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson on Thursday rejected a request from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to postpone a court hearing related to accusations that commissioners improperly deliberated in private before selecting the winning companies on Aug. 10, 2023.

Anderson said the court hearing will go forward next week.