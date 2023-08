The Higher Education Partnership and Gov. Ivey will declare College Colors Day on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the state capitol.

Representatives from 14 of Alabama’s universities and colleges will join the Governor to recognize and promote the value of higher education.

This year College Colors Day will take place on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Thursday’s press conference will start at 11:00 a.m. at the State Capitol’s Old House Chamber.