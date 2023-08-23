City Councilman pleads guilty to shoplifting

An Alabama city councilman pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Huntsville City Council member 34-year-old Devyn Keith, agreed to a plea deal just as his trial was set to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Keith was arrested in February and was charged with four counts of shoplifting.

Madison County District Judge Patty Demos gave Keith a 90-day suspended sentence and two years’ probation for the first charge. For the second charge, Keith was given a 180-day suspended sentence and 50 hours of community service. He is also permanently banned from Walmart.

He was first elected to the Huntsville City Council in October 2016 and was reelected in 2020.