August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

ASU renews contract with Coca-Cola

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT

A renewed relationship between Alabama State University and Coca-Cola is yielding big benefits for the Hornet Nation.

The five-year contract was announced Wednesday by ASU President, Dr. Quinton Ross, Coca-Cola Representative Beryl Jackson and Institutional Advancement Vice President (ret.)Colonel Gregory Clark.

The company will also donate two-hundred-thousand-dollars.

The partnership will also provide the Athletic Department with state of the art exercise equipment.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
