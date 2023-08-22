ASU renews contract with Coca-Cola
A renewed relationship between Alabama State University and Coca-Cola is yielding big benefits for the Hornet Nation.
The five-year contract was announced Wednesday by ASU President, Dr. Quinton Ross, Coca-Cola Representative Beryl Jackson and Institutional Advancement Vice President (ret.)Colonel Gregory Clark.
The company will also donate two-hundred-thousand-dollars.
The partnership will also provide the Athletic Department with state of the art exercise equipment.