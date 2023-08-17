© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Phenix City Police conduct murder investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT

Phenix City Police need your help in finding a man accused of murder.

Investigators say on Wednesday, August 3rd police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue in Phenix City, Alabama, around midnight.

There they found the body of 25-year-old Carnell Mobley.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide investigation are ongoing.

and no other details are available for release at this time.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation to please call CrimeStoppers, 334-215-STOP (7867) you will remain anonymous.

A 1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
