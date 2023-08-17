Phenix City Police conduct murder investigation

Phenix City Police need your help in finding a man accused of murder.

Investigators say on Wednesday, August 3rd police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue in Phenix City, Alabama, around midnight.

There they found the body of 25-year-old Carnell Mobley.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide investigation are ongoing.

and no other details are available for release at this time.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation to please call CrimeStoppers, 334-215-STOP (7867) you will remain anonymous.

A 1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.