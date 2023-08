Discount grocer Aldi plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.

The supermarkets are primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

If the deal is approved, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Aldi said the deal supports its long-term growth strategy in the U.S., where it expects to have 2,400 stores by the end of this year.