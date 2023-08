An Evergreen man riding a motorcycle has died while trying to flee from police.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Monday around 7:25 p.m., a crash occurred involving 35-year-old Joseph Raphael Novelli and a parked car.

ALEA stated Novelli was attempting to elude law enforcement when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck two mailboxes before striking a parked Conecuh County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.