Inmate recaptured in Bessemer

An Alabama inmate who appeared on social media videos with what appeared to be a handgun, while describing the prison as a deadly "war zone," was arrested for what the prison system called a security incident at the lock-up.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Derrol Shaw was arrested and will be charged in connection with a “security incident” early Sunday morning at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

No prison staff were injured, the prison system said. The prison was placed on lockdown Sunday morning as a large law enforcement presence rushed to the facility. Al.com reports Shaw is being charged with escape, illegal possession of a firearm, promoting prison contraband and making a terrorist threat.