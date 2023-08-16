Auto parts supplier planning expansion to Alabama

An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama.

The expansion will support the production of electric vehicle parts according to Gov. Kay Ivey's office.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.'s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on the company's site in Auburn Technology Park West, officials said.

The average salary of workers at the plant will be about $48,000, the Alabama Department of Commerce said.