Prattville Police search for murder suspect

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT

Prattville Police are seeking your help in identifying a murder suspect.

Investigators say on August 6th at about 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Covered Bridge Drive, Prattville, AL to the body of a man.

Investigators say a male wearing a black hoodie and black pants was seen walking away from the area shortly after the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time. If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to please come forward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and identification of the suspect.

The 24-hour tip line is 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
