Alabama tax rebate payments to be disbursed later this year

A special tax rebate payment won't fill the pockets of Alabama residents until later this year.

State lawmakers in May passed the rebate plan that calls for $150 rebates for single people and $300 for married couples.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will start issuing the checks on Nov. 30, al.com reported.

For those who use direct deposit, the rebates will arrive automatically. Other rebates will be issued via check and mailed.

To qualify, you must have filed a state income tax return for 2021 on or before Oct. 17, 2022.

The payments are exempt from state taxes.