August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama tax rebate payments to be disbursed later this year

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT

A special tax rebate payment won't fill the pockets of Alabama residents until later this year.

State lawmakers in May passed the rebate plan that calls for $150 rebates for single people and $300 for married couples.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will start issuing the checks on Nov. 30, al.com reported.

For those who use direct deposit, the rebates will arrive automatically. Other rebates will be issued via check and mailed.

To qualify, you must have filed a state income tax return for 2021 on or before Oct. 17, 2022.

The payments are exempt from state taxes.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
