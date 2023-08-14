In less than two weeks Montgomery residents will head to the polls for the 2023 municipal election.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on August 22, 2023.

Thursday, a local news agency hosted its Montgomery City Elections Candidate Forum. The candidates were asked what they consider to be the most pressing issue facing Montgomery.

As well as how they would address gun violence; Mayor Steven Reed, Victorrius Felder, Barrett Gilbreath and Marcus McNeil attended the event.

Faith in action Alabama, One Montgomery, The League of Women Voters and the Metro Montgomery County NAACP joined forces to help host the forum.