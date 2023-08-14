© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery City Elections Candidate Forum

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
In less than two weeks Montgomery residents will head to the polls for the 2023 municipal election.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on August 22, 2023.

Thursday, a local news agency hosted its Montgomery City Elections Candidate Forum. The candidates were asked what they consider to be the most pressing issue facing Montgomery.

As well as how they would address gun violence; Mayor Steven Reed, Victorrius Felder, Barrett Gilbreath and Marcus McNeil attended the event.

Faith in action Alabama, One Montgomery, The League of Women Voters and the Metro Montgomery County NAACP joined forces to help host the forum.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
