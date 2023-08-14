© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Escaped inmate recaptured

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Corrections may add charges to an escaped inmate who is now back behind bars.

Documents show 36-year-old Kent Woods was recaptured on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. by the Law Enforcement Services Division, the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers.

Woods was then transported to Holman Correctional Facility and charged with Escape.

He was reported missing on Saturday, July 29th from the Mobile Community Based Facility.

Woods was serving a 10-year sentence for Robbery I out of Mobile County.

The investigation is ongoing.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan