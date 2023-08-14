Escaped inmate recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections may add charges to an escaped inmate who is now back behind bars.

Documents show 36-year-old Kent Woods was recaptured on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. by the Law Enforcement Services Division, the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers.

Woods was then transported to Holman Correctional Facility and charged with Escape.

He was reported missing on Saturday, July 29th from the Mobile Community Based Facility.

Woods was serving a 10-year sentence for Robbery I out of Mobile County.

The investigation is ongoing.