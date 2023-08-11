© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Auburn fans ready to roll trees at Toomer's Corner

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT

Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper.

Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage.

The trees were removed after being poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke in 2010.

Two new live oaks were planted in 2015 but both were removed after being damaged by fire while celebrating a win the following season over LSU.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
