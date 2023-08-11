© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
ASU hosts Boots to Business

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT

Veterans, their spouses, and active duty members are welcome to learn the basics of starting a business by attending Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center’s “Boots to Business” course.

The two-day introduction program takes place this Thursday and Friday at the Maxwell Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center.

Director Andrea Mosley says the first two days are in person but the six-week is training virtual.

Mosley says when participants complete the course they will have an opportunity to continue working with ASU’s Small Business for more one on one training.

You can find out more at ASU’s Small Business at (334) 229-4138.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
