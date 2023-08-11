ASU hosts Boots to Business

Veterans, their spouses, and active duty members are welcome to learn the basics of starting a business by attending Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center’s “Boots to Business” course.

The two-day introduction program takes place this Thursday and Friday at the Maxwell Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center.

Director Andrea Mosley says the first two days are in person but the six-week is training virtual.

Mosley says when participants complete the course they will have an opportunity to continue working with ASU’s Small Business for more one on one training.

You can find out more at ASU’s Small Business at (334) 229-4138.