Students preparing to graduate from ASU's MBA program

Nearly 40 students are preparing to graduate from the inaugural Alabama State University’s Masters of Business Administration degree.

The new program offers two tracks, a general business and a project manager concentration.

ASU’s Dean of the Percy J Vaughn Jr College of Business Administration, Dr. Kamal Hingorani says he is proud of the new program.

The online MBA program provides a comprehensive understanding of business principles and practices. The students will walk in the Fall commencement exercise.