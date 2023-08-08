© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Mayor Reed holds press conference for Riverfront Brawl

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT

At a press conference in Montgomery’s City Hall Tuesday, victims and suspects were identified in Saturday’s brawl at the Riverfront Park.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed along with Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert addressed the scuffle and answered questions from the media.

MPD Chief Albert identified the victims in the case as co-Captain Damian Pickett, black male and a 16-year-old white male. Albert said 48-year-old Richard Roberts is charged with two counts of assault 3rd degree, 25-year-old Zachary Shipman is charged with assault 3rd degree and 23-year-old Allen Todd is charged with assault 3rd degree.

Albert says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan