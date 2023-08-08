Mayor Reed holds press conference for Riverfront Brawl

At a press conference in Montgomery’s City Hall Tuesday, victims and suspects were identified in Saturday’s brawl at the Riverfront Park.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed along with Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert addressed the scuffle and answered questions from the media.

MPD Chief Albert identified the victims in the case as co-Captain Damian Pickett, black male and a 16-year-old white male. Albert said 48-year-old Richard Roberts is charged with two counts of assault 3rd degree, 25-year-old Zachary Shipman is charged with assault 3rd degree and 23-year-old Allen Todd is charged with assault 3rd degree.

Albert says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.