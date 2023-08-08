ASU and MPD trains Montgomery Public Schools

A training for Active Shooter Emergency Response for Montgomery Public Schools Security Officers took place on the campus of Alabama State University.

The day-long training session is being led by ASU Police and Montgomery Police Department.

ASU’s Sergeant Kimberly Todd, training coordinator and MPS Assistant Chief of Security Dr. Celena Cutts-Day says the training is essential to school safety.

ASU Police, Montgomery Police, Council of Substance Abuse and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers participated in the event. Nearly a hundred school resource officers attended the training.