August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

ASU and MPD trains Montgomery Public Schools

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT

A training for Active Shooter Emergency Response for Montgomery Public Schools Security Officers took place on the campus of Alabama State University.

The day-long training session is being led by ASU Police and Montgomery Police Department.

ASU’s Sergeant Kimberly Todd, training coordinator and MPS Assistant Chief of Security Dr. Celena Cutts-Day says the training is essential to school safety.

ASU Police, Montgomery Police, Council of Substance Abuse and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers participated in the event. Nearly a hundred school resource officers attended the training.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
