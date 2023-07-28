© 2023 WVAS
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
Local teens movie to premier at Capri Theatre

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT

Montgomery teens are premiering the “Murder Match” movie this Sunday.

The movie was written, directed and filmed by area youth from ages 12 to 19 years old during a month-long film camp.

The project is sponsored by Doris Crenshaw, the founder of the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute, The Spotlight Arts Film Camp and The Black Seed Academy.

Instruction was also led by world famous, actress, educator and director Dr. Tonea Stewart.

The movie will premiere on Sunday July 30th at 2:30 p.m. at the Capri Theatre.

