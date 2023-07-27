Prattville man sentenced for manslaughter

Authorities report a Prattville man will serve 19 years in prison for the beating death of his stepdaughter.

Documents show 59-year-old Michael Lynn Slayton, was indicted earlier this year on murder charges in the death of 36-year-old Shatora Johnson.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12, 2021 at a home the father and stepdaughter shared in the 200 block of U.S. 82 East.

Prattville Fire medics were sent to the home and found Johnson unresponsive. Johnson was reportedly suffering from "severe hemorrhaging" of her brain as a result of the beating.

Court documents show she sent photos of herself showing injuries to her face and neck to family and friends after the beating telling them Slayton beat her "...for staying out too late."

She was taken to a Montgomery hospital, where she later died.

Slayton pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.