© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Prattville man sentenced for manslaughter

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT

Authorities report a Prattville man will serve 19 years in prison for the beating death of his stepdaughter.

Documents show 59-year-old Michael Lynn Slayton, was indicted earlier this year on murder charges in the death of 36-year-old Shatora Johnson.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12, 2021 at a home the father and stepdaughter shared in the 200 block of U.S. 82 East.

Prattville Fire medics were sent to the home and found Johnson unresponsive. Johnson was reportedly suffering from "severe hemorrhaging" of her brain as a result of the beating.

Court documents show she sent photos of herself showing injuries to her face and neck to family and friends after the beating telling them Slayton beat her "...for staying out too late."

She was taken to a Montgomery hospital, where she later died.

Slayton pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan