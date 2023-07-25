The 75th Anniversary of the Military’s Executive Order 9981
The 75th Anniversary of the Military’s Executive Order 9981 is being commemorated in Montgomery through July 26, 2023.
The order allowed for inclusion in the Armed forces.
The Beyond Barriers Conference is being hosted by Mountain Movers and Higher Level Leadership; President Isaiah Hines says the event honors those who pave the way for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The conference is taking place at Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery.