WVAS Local

The 75th Anniversary of the Military’s Executive Order 9981

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT

The 75th Anniversary of the Military’s Executive Order 9981 is being commemorated in Montgomery through July 26, 2023.

The order allowed for inclusion in the Armed forces.

The Beyond Barriers Conference is being hosted by Mountain Movers and Higher Level Leadership; President Isaiah Hines says the event honors those who pave the way for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The conference is taking place at Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
