WVAS Local

Sunday night shooting in North Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT

In a separate case, Montgomery Police have identified Sunday night’s shooting victim. A homicide investigation is being conducted in the shooting death of 27-year-old Fernando Edwards.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at about 9:25 p.m., MPD responded to a local hospital where Edwards was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died.

It was determined that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of North Pass Road.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
