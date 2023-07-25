Sunday night shooting in North Montgomery

In a separate case, Montgomery Police have identified Sunday night’s shooting victim. A homicide investigation is being conducted in the shooting death of 27-year-old Fernando Edwards.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at about 9:25 p.m., MPD responded to a local hospital where Edwards was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died.

It was determined that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of North Pass Road.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.