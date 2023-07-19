© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ASU celebrates 156th birthday

WVAS
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT

Alabama State University celebrates another year of higher education the only way they know how, with Hornet Pride. Student reporter Tammia Jacobs has the details.

Alumni, students, and the local community gathered in celebration of the 156th birthday for Alabama State University.

Attendees made it clear that the event was all about fellowship and commemorating the university that is beloved by so many.

Hotdogs, hamburgers were available amongst many other refreshments. Most notably, a delicious cake featuring that signature black and gold.

