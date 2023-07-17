MPS Back to School Bash

Montgomery Public Schools will be hosting its inaugural Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The free event will provide food, rides, hands-on learning activities and entertainment.

MPS Superintendent, Dr. Melvin J. Brown says We want everyone to come out, have a good time and get excited about the school year.

The bash starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre.

Sponsors include Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and the City of Montgomery.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will provide food, food trucks will also be on hand.