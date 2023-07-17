© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

MPS Back to School Bash

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT

Montgomery Public Schools will be hosting its inaugural Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The free event will provide food, rides, hands-on learning activities and entertainment.

MPS Superintendent, Dr. Melvin J. Brown says We want everyone to come out, have a good time and get excited about the school year.

The bash starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre.

Sponsors include Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and the City of Montgomery.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will provide food, food trucks will also be on hand.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan