MPS Back to School Bash
Montgomery Public Schools will be hosting its inaugural Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
The free event will provide food, rides, hands-on learning activities and entertainment.
MPS Superintendent, Dr. Melvin J. Brown says We want everyone to come out, have a good time and get excited about the school year.
The bash starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre.
Sponsors include Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and the City of Montgomery.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will provide food, food trucks will also be on hand.