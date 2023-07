Law enforcement report a 36-year-old woman is missing in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police are searching for Calvinette Dixon. Reports show she was last seen on Friday, June 30, 2023 leaving her home in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane.

Dixon is described as a black female, weighing around 210 pounds, standing at 5′7″ with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to please contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).