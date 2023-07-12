Montgomery Crisis Center burgalrized

Montgomery’s crisis center is looking to rebuild after minors reportedly trashed and burglarized the building. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton says the minors took needed resources including food meant for the homeless population.

The shelter primarily serves the community during severe weather.

Thornton is seeking to fully prosecute the violators and is looking forward to rebuilding in the near future.

To assist with rebuilding efforts, please contact (334) 625-2339.