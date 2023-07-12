© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Citizens Police Academy Class seeking applicants

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT

The Montgomery Police Department Community Policing Bureau will be offering a free Citizens Police Academy Class starting in July.

Residents will learn about Community Enrichment, Criminal and Constitutional Law, Criminal Investigations, K-9 Demonstrations, and Ride-alongs. 

The eight-week course will start on July 24 and end on September 18th.

Classes will take place at the Montgomery Police Academy on Monday nights from 6 to 9 PM.

If you are interested, you may contact the Community Policing Bureau Office at (334) 625-4800, or email Sgt. Nichols at ynichols@montgomeryal.gov.

The deadline to apply is Monday, July 17th . 

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan