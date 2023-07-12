Citizens Police Academy Class seeking applicants

The Montgomery Police Department Community Policing Bureau will be offering a free Citizens Police Academy Class starting in July.

Residents will learn about Community Enrichment, Criminal and Constitutional Law, Criminal Investigations, K-9 Demonstrations, and Ride-alongs.

The eight-week course will start on July 24 and end on September 18th.

Classes will take place at the Montgomery Police Academy on Monday nights from 6 to 9 PM.

If you are interested, you may contact the Community Policing Bureau Office at (334) 625-4800, or email Sgt. Nichols at ynichols@montgomeryal.gov.

The deadline to apply is Monday, July 17th .