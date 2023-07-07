© 2023 WVAS
Special Election for House District 16

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey has set special election dates for Alabama House District 16.

The seat was vacated by Kyle South who went on to become the president of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

The special primary election will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, October 24, 2023; and the special general election will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

South represented the House District for nearly ten years.

District 16 represents portions of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

